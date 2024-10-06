WORLD
1 MIN READ
TRT World Special Panel: Israel’s war on Gaza
The future of Palestinians in Gaza, and the occupied territories, have changed drastically since October 7. Now, the enclave is a site of death and destruction. More than 41,600 Palestinians have been killed on the streets, in their homes, in shelters and on hospital floors - those still surviving battle famine, disease and loss of their loved ones. TRT World’s Paul Hawkins discusses the past year Israel's war on Gaza, and the future with guests Dr. Ola Awad, Jamal Zahalka, Munir Nuseibah and Rateeba Natsheh.
TRT World Special Panel: Gaza / Others
October 6, 2024
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us