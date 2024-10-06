CULTURE
3 MIN READ
New 'Joker' film, a dark musical, tops North America box office
"Folie a Deux" — French for "shared madness" — again stars Joaquin Phoenix as the unbalanced titular villain, this time joined by Lady Gaga playing the deranged Harley Quinn.
New 'Joker' film, a dark musical, tops North America box office
Stars Phoenix and Gaga sing, dance and plan assorted acts of mayhem. / Photo: AFP
October 6, 2024

Warner Bros.' "Joker: Folie a Deux," a dark new musical Batman spinoff, has earned an estimated $40 million over the weekend to top the North American box office, industry watchers reported.

But that was far behind the $96.2 opening of the original "Joker" in 2019, a movie that earned Joaquin Phoenix a best-actor Oscar and grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.

Industry analyst David A. Gross called it "a weak opening for the follow-up sequel in a superhero series."

"Folie a Deux" — French for "shared madness" — again stars Phoenix as the unbalanced titular villain, this time joined by Lady Gaga (playing the cheerily deranged Harley Quinn) as the two sing, dance and plan assorted acts of mayhem.

Todd Phillips directs, and the cast includes Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener.

Last week's box office leader, family-friendly sci-fi tale "The Wild Robot" from DreamWorks Animation, slipped a spot to second, taking in $18.7 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations estimated.

Lupita Nyong'o voices Roz, an intelligent robot who is marooned on an uninhabited island and, to survive, has to befriend a menagerie o f woodland animals — and ends up adopting an adorable gosling.

Warner Bros.' "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" also slipped a spot, to third, earning $10.3 million.

Michael Keaton again plays the creepily hilarious title character with Winona Ryder reprising her role as Lydia Deetz, backed by "Beetlejuice" newcomers Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci and Justin Theroux.

In fourth was Paramount's animated action film "Transformers One," the latest installment in the toy-based franchise, at $5.4 million.

And in fifth, for the second straight week, was "Speak No Evil," a psychol ogical horror film from Blumhouse and Universal Pictures, at $2.8 million. James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis star.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"White Bird" ($1.5 million)

"Deadpool & Wolverine" ($1.5 million)

"The Substance" ($1.3 million)

"Megalopolis" ($1.1 million)

RelatedA Kashmiri filmmaker's quest to reclaim narrative through cinema
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us