October 8, 2024
Western businesses feel the weight of Gaza boycotts
In the past year, boycott movements aimed at Israeli and global companies due to the war in Gaza have impacted businesses worldwide. Many companies, from fast food brands to technology firms, are reducing their workforce and closing stores after suffering major financial losses. And as Israel continues its attacks in the Middle East, these economic pressures are expected to intensify. Omer Bakkaloglu reports.
