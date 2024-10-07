WORLD
2 MIN READ
Five dead of suspected heat stroke at Indian Air Force event in Chennai
Attendees reported a lack of water and saw people fainting due to heat and dehydration.
Five dead of suspected heat stroke at Indian Air Force event in Chennai
"Worst was the exit after the event. Roads were choked...Buses got stuck too," he said. / Photo: AFP
October 7, 2024

At least five people died of suspected heat stroke in India's southern city of Chennai at an Indian Air Force show that was attended by about 1.5 million people, officials said.

The air show to celebrate the Air Force's 92nd anniversary was organised at the iconic Marina Beach - among the world's longest beaches - on a day when the maximum temperature touched 35°C (95 F), according to the weather department.

Chandramohan, a software engineer who attended the event and uses only one name, said there was no water supply at the function despite the "hot and humid" weather and he saw people fainting due to the heat and dehydration.

"Worst was the exit after the event. Roads were choked...Buses got stuck too," he said.

M.K. Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu state of which Chennai is the capital, attributed the deaths to "extreme heat and various medical reasons" and said that although coordination had been done to avoid crowding, the number of people who turned up was "much higher than expected".

"Next time such big events are organised, more attention and arrangements will be made," he said in a statement.

Ma Subramanian, state minister for medical and family welfare, said in a post on X that the government had provided medical teams, security, temporary toilets, and drinking water supply for the event.

Officials from the air force did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RelatedClimate crisis: India braces for unusual rain, rising mercury
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us