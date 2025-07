President Erdogan remembers Hind Rajab, the 6-year-old killed by Israel

Hind Rajab, the six-year-old girl killed by Israeli shelling, is just one of the many thousands killed during Tel Aviv’s assault on Palestine’s Gaza.President Erdogan remembers Hind and many others like her and calls Gaza “the world's biggest cemetery for women and children”. #WARonHUMANITY