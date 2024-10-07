Türkiye's Head of Communications, Fahrettin Altun, has marked the first anniversary of the Israeli genocide in Palestine's Gaza with strong condemnation, urging the international community to take action.

"The Israeli government used the Hamas resistance’s October 7 attacks as an excuse to turn its occupation and ethnic cleansing into full-blown genocide," Altun said in a statement on his social media on Monday.

"Today marks one of the darkest chapters in human history," he stressed, adding that the besieged enclave, home to over two million Palestinians, has become uninhabitable.

He underlined that in the past year, much of the world chose to stand idly by and "watch this horrific chapter of history," while Western nations, especially the United States, acted as "the sponsors of the Israeli war crimes," protecting Benjamin Netanyahu's government against any accountability.

Altun reaffirmed Türkiye’s stance in solidarity with the Palestinian people, vowing that Ankara will pursue every diplomatic and legal opportunity to ensure a ceasefire and to hold the Israeli government responsible for its crimes in Palestine, Lebanon, and beyond.

'Türkiye will never stop'

"With its bombs, Israel has been killing not only over 42,000 Palestinians but also destroying humanity's belief in justice and hopes for coexistence," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X in an earlier statement.

On the plight of over two million Palestinians in Gaza, the directorate described the region as an "open-air prison," urging the global community to act.

"Even if the whole world turns a deaf ear to cries and turns its back on the innocent, Türkiye will never stop being the voice of conscience in the face of oppression, healing the wounds, and taking every step to ensure justice prevails," the directorate added.

Israel has continued its relentless war on Gaza following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Since then, nearly 42,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed, and over 97,100 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The ongoing Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza, exacerbating shortages of food, clean water, and medicine due to a long-standing blockade.

Israel is currently facing genocide charges at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.