South Korea, Singapore to form strategic partnership in 2025: Yoon
To mark the 50th anniversary of the two nations setting up diplomatic relations, South Korea and Singapore will deepen cooperation in fields such as artificial intelligence next year.
The two also signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday for cooperation in LNG supplies, which will contribute to the stability of the international supply chain, Yoon said. / Photo: AFP
October 8, 2024

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has said his country agreed with Singapore to enter into a strategic partnership next year, the 50th anniversary of the two nations setting up diplomatic relations.

Yoon is visiting Singapore for a summit with Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday.

In a televised address, he said the two nations will deepen cooperation in fields such as artificial intelligence and startups under the strategic partnership.

South Korea is the world's third biggest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and Singapore is an LNG hub.

The two also signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday for cooperation in LNG supplies, which will contribute to the stability of the international supply chain, Yoon said.

The cooperation could include LNG swaps, joint purchases, and cooperation in response to any LNG supply chain crises.

SOURCE:Reuters
