Palestine: A Story of a Land
Palestine, the Holy Land, was once a thriving and diverse region with a rich, vibrant culture known for its tolerance. For centuries, maps and documents across the world labeled the land as Palestine. But on May 15, 1948, the world seemed to forget this history. The country’s long, rich heritage and identity were gradually erased, and the focus shifted to unrestricted Jewish settlement. Despite this, the Palestinian people's fight for their freedom and saving their land remains unbroken. It's been a year since Israel began its Gaza onslaught. As Israeli occupation escalates, the violence reaches unprecedented levels, making this not just a political conflict but a battle for humanity, morality, and ethical values.
October 8, 2024
