How Has Türkiye Mobilised for Palestinians As Israel’s War on Gaza Marks Its One-Year Anniversary?
Israel's bombardment of Gaza eclipsed the one year mark with no signs of stopping. Rather than discussions about a potential post-war Gaza, the region is plunging deeper into conflict. With more than 41,000 Palestinians killed, many survivors are left feeling isolated. Global attention is turning to Israel's invasion of southern Lebanon and fears of an all-out war with Iran. Yet amid this turmoil, Türkiye has emerged as a steadfast ally to the Palestinian people. And that solidarity was on full display in Istanbul over the weekend. Guests: Tamer Qarmout, Assistant Professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies Hazar Vural Jane, Assistant Professor at Istanbul Aydin University Helin Sari Ertem, Associate Professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University
October 8, 2024
