October 7 marks one year into Israel’s ‘most documented genocide’ in Palestine’s Gaza

One year into Israel’s assault on Gaza, over 41,500 people have been killed, and around 90% of the population has been forcibly displaced. With the deliberate targeting of essential infrastructure such as water, electricity, and housing caught on camera, these actions have been labeled as "the most documented genocide in history." #WARonHUMANITY