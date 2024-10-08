October 8, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
GAZA ONE YEAR ON
It's one year since the brutal Gaza war began - with over 40,000 lives lost, mostly women and children. When will this tragedy end and who will end it? Guests: Diana Buttu Former Spokesperson for the Palestine Liberation Organisation and Human Rights Lawyer Omar Barghouti Co-Founder of the Palestinian BDS Movement Lara Elborno Palestinian-American International Lawyer and Palestinian-American Activist
First anniversary of Gaza war / TRT World
