WORLD
4 MIN READ
Israel deliberately targeted civilian car killing 7 family members — report
Sky News report, based on satellite imagery, forensic analysis, and interviews, suggests that Israeli army deliberately targeted a car in Gaza City and shelled an ambulance, killing 2 paramedics.
Israel deliberately targeted civilian car killing 7 family members — report
The Israeli army initially denied any involvement before retracting a press release confirming its presence in the Tel al Hawa neighbourhood at the time of the attack.  / Photo: Reuters
October 8, 2024

The Israeli army deliberately shelled a civilian vehicle in Gaza City, killing 5-year-old Hind Rajab and six members of her family as they attempted to flee intense fighting in January, Sky News revealed in its investigation report broadcast recently.

The report, based on satellite imagery, forensic analysis, and interviews, suggests that the Israeli army deliberately targeted the car with seven family members inside, then obstructed rescue efforts, and even shelled an ambulance that responded to help them, killing two paramedics.

The incident occurred on January 29, when Hind and her relatives were trying to escape from Tel al Hawa neighbourhood that was under Israeli attacks that day. The family was divided into two groups, with Hind and six others getting into a small black car while the rest set off on foot.

Within minutes of leaving, the car was struck by gunfire near a petrol station, just 350 metres from where they had started.

Hind’s mother, Wissam Hamada, who was on foot, witnessed the attack but was initially unable to comprehend that her daughter’s car was being targeted.

After hours of attempting to contact those inside the vehicle, 15-year-old Layan, one of the passengers, was able to answer a phone call. She reported that everyone inside was "sleeping" and that she and Hind had been wounded.

Layan eventually handed the phone to Hind, whose desperate cries for help were cut short by renewed gunfire.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) tried to dispatch an ambulance but required Israeli military approval to enter what had become a so-called restricted military zone.

Despite receiving the green light after several hours, the rescue operation ended in tragedy. An ambulance sent from Al-Ahli Hospital was shelled as it approached the scene, killing both paramedics onboard.

Sky News investigators obtained satellite images and examined Israeli army press materials, concluding that multiple military vehicles were operating in the immediate vicinity at the time of the incident, contradicting the Israeli military's claims that no forces were present.

Paramedics targeted

Further investigation revealed that both the family's car and the ambulance were struck by high-caliber rounds.

The damage to the ambulance, which was found charred and abandoned days later, suggested that it was hit by a large-caliber weapon, while the family’s car bore dozens of bullet holes on its right-hand side .

The PRCS has stated that its ambulances do not enter military zones without prior coordination due to repeated incidents of paramedics being targeted by Israeli forces.

The Israeli military, however, claims that the ambulance did not require special coordination, citing the absence of forces in the area at the time.

RelatedSix-year-old Hind Rajab killed by Israeli forces, Palestinian officials say
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us