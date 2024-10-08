The Israeli army deliberately shelled a civilian vehicle in Gaza City, killing 5-year-old Hind Rajab and six members of her family as they attempted to flee intense fighting in January, Sky News revealed in its investigation report broadcast recently.

The report, based on satellite imagery, forensic analysis, and interviews, suggests that the Israeli army deliberately targeted the car with seven family members inside, then obstructed rescue efforts, and even shelled an ambulance that responded to help them, killing two paramedics.

The incident occurred on January 29, when Hind and her relatives were trying to escape from Tel al Hawa neighbourhood that was under Israeli attacks that day. The family was divided into two groups, with Hind and six others getting into a small black car while the rest set off on foot.

Within minutes of leaving, the car was struck by gunfire near a petrol station, just 350 metres from where they had started.

Hind’s mother, Wissam Hamada, who was on foot, witnessed the attack but was initially unable to comprehend that her daughter’s car was being targeted.

After hours of attempting to contact those inside the vehicle, 15-year-old Layan, one of the passengers, was able to answer a phone call. She reported that everyone inside was "sleeping" and that she and Hind had been wounded.

Layan eventually handed the phone to Hind, whose desperate cries for help were cut short by renewed gunfire.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) tried to dispatch an ambulance but required Israeli military approval to enter what had become a so-called restricted military zone.

Despite receiving the green light after several hours, the rescue operation ended in tragedy. An ambulance sent from Al-Ahli Hospital was shelled as it approached the scene, killing both paramedics onboard.

Sky News investigators obtained satellite images and examined Israeli army press materials, concluding that multiple military vehicles were operating in the immediate vicinity at the time of the incident, contradicting the Israeli military's claims that no forces were present.

Paramedics targeted

Further investigation revealed that both the family's car and the ambulance were struck by high-caliber rounds.

The damage to the ambulance, which was found charred and abandoned days later, suggested that it was hit by a large-caliber weapon, while the family’s car bore dozens of bullet holes on its right-hand side .

The PRCS has stated that its ambulances do not enter military zones without prior coordination due to repeated incidents of paramedics being targeted by Israeli forces.

The Israeli military, however, claims that the ambulance did not require special coordination, citing the absence of forces in the area at the time.