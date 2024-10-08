WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hurricane Milton could land a once-in-a-century direct hit
With emergencies declared in dozens of Florida counties and evacuations underway, residents are jamming highways and interstates, to escape the storm’s path.
Hurricane Milton could land a once-in-a-century direct hit
Residents along Florida’s Gulf Coast have barely begun to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Helene. Now, Hurricane Milton looms with similar threats, targeting the same vulnerable region. / Photo: Reuters
October 8, 2024

Hurricane Milton, a ferocious storm that could land a once-in-a-century direct hit on Tampa and St Petersburg in Florida, US, is engulfing the populous region with towering storm surges and turning debris from Helene's devastation into projectiles.

Earlier, the storm quickly intensified into a Category 5 hurricane, reflecting a broader trend driven by climate change.

As emergencies were declared across dozens of Florida counties, and evacuations began, residents flooded highways and interstates, fleeing the storm's path.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vowed to continue around-the-clock efforts to pick up debris from Hurricane Helene until it's no longer safe as Hurricane Milton approaches.

In an urgent briefing in Ocala, the Florida governor said Department of Transportation crews had just removed more than 1,300 truckloads of debris in just over 48 hours, which DeSantis called "a huge, huge amount."

RelatedFlorida braces for Category 5 storm Milton after Helene's rampage

"It’s a coin toss"

Disney World says its famed theme parks and entertainment complex will close.

On Anna Maria Island, residents in Milton's path are already fatigued from Hurricane Helene

"I’m still in shock over the first one and here comes round two,” said Evan Purcell of Anna Maria Island, who stayed for Helene but is evacuating for Milton. “I just have a pit in my stomach about this one."

Helene left him with thousands of dollars in damage when his home flooded. He's now worried Milton may take whatever is left.

"It’s a coin toss," he said.

Hurricane’s storm surge

Storm surge is the level at which sea water rises above its normal level.

Much like the way a storm's sustained winds don’t include the potential for even stronger gusts, storm surge doesn't include the wave height above the mean water level of the surge itself.

Surge is also the amount above what the normal tide is at the time, so a 15-foot (5-meter) storm surge at high tide with 10-foot (3-meter) waves on top of that can level buildings with ease, knock down bridges and flatten anything in its path.

RelatedFlorida orders new evacuations as Hurricane Milton strengthens
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us