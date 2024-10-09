The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned the terrorist attacks in the North Waziristan District and the city of Karachi in Pakistan, offering condolences to the victims.

"We condemn the recent terrorist attacks in the North Waziristan District and the city of Karachi in Pakistan," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attacks, and wish a speedy recovery to those injured."

The ministry also added that Ankara will continue to work and "support friendly and brotherly Pakistan in its fight against terrorism."

A recent attack by terrorists in North Waziristan killed at least six soldiers and six other militants.