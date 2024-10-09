WORLD
1 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan
"We condemn the recent terrorist attacks in the North Waziristan District and the city of Karachi in Pakistan," the Turkish Foreign Ministry says.
Türkiye condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan
The ministry said that Ankara will continue to work and "support friendly and brotherly Pakistan in its fight against terrorism." / Photo: AA Archive
October 9, 2024

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned the terrorist attacks in the North Waziristan District and the city of Karachi in Pakistan, offering condolences to the victims.

"We condemn the recent terrorist attacks in the North Waziristan District and the city of Karachi in Pakistan," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attacks, and wish a speedy recovery to those injured."

The ministry also added that Ankara will continue to work and "support friendly and brotherly Pakistan in its fight against terrorism."

A recent attack by terrorists in North Waziristan killed at least six soldiers and six other militants.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us