WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel yet to inform US on response plans for Iran’s strikes — report
According to US officials, Israel has not convened any information on its course of action or timing on retaliating to Iran's missile attack.
Israel yet to inform US on response plans for Iran’s strikes — report
Israeli officials have convened to review their response options. / Photo: AP
October 9, 2024

Israeli leaders have not yet briefed the United States on the specifics of their military response to last week’s Iranian ballistic missile attack, despite ongoing discussions between US military officials about potentially supporting Israel with intelligence or air strikes, two US officials have said.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday evening to discuss possible responses to Iran’s missile strike, though Israel has not made a final decision on its course of action or timing, according to one former and two current officials familiar with the call, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli officials convened to review their response options, according to two US officials.

US sources indicated that while Israel has likely decided to retaliate, it is still refining its options through meetings held on Monday and Tuesday.

The potential responses under consideration include strikes on Iranian military and intelligence infrastructure, air defences, and energy facilities, though nuclear sites were reportedly not part of the discussions.

RelatedNeither Israel nor Iran likely able to sustain long-drawn war, say experts

Israeli defence chief cancels US trip

Gallant was scheduled to meet Austin in Washington on Wednesday, a trip initiated by Gallant himself, but the meeting was postponed at the request of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The three US officials expressed concern that Israel’s response to Iran could take place while Gallant was meeting with Austin.

Iran remains on high alert, bracing for a possible Israeli attack in response to an October 1 missile strike from Tehran. The attack has heightened regional tensions amid Israel’s brutal offensive in Gaza, now entering its second year.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us