The Capitol Hill Show | Episode 17 | Gaza One Year Later: The Human Toll
The US Presidential candidates each have established talking points regarding the war in Gaza. What is not clear at all is how they would achieve their stated objectives. Seemingly lost in all the political banter is the human element. As we pass the one year mark for this war, for this tragedy that is unfolding every day in Gaza, literally tearing apart the lives of women, children and families. Dr. Adam Hamawy is a Plastic Surgeon who has volunteered his time and medical expertise to provide care to victims in Gaza. He shares his story and the horrific reality of life there. Roger Waters, founding member of the legendary rock band Pink Floyd has been an outspoken advocate for the Palestinian people for years. He shares with Tim the reasons why he believes the answers are clear, but require bold action.
October 10, 2024
