WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan bans ethnic organisation for siding with terrorists
The Pashtun Protection Movement was founded in 2014 after its leaders accused the military and local police of "abuses" in the war on terror.
Pakistan bans ethnic organisation for siding with terrorists
The government have denied the allegation from PTM, saying the operations are carried out only against terrorists. / Photo: AP
October 9, 2024

Pakistani authorities have banned an organisation supposedly advocating for the "rights of the Pashtun ethnic group" and barred it from holding a rally in the restive northwest on charges of working against the interests of the country, officials said.

Pakistan issued a notice this week banning the Pashtun Protection Movement after concluding that it supports the terrorist group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who have stepped up attacks on civilians and security forces in recent years, according to Information Minister Attaullah Tatar.

TTP, also known as the Pakistan Taliban, is an alliance of formerly disparate terrorist groups that came together in 2007 following Pakistan military operations against terrorists in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

The Pashtun Protection Movement, or PTM, was founded in 2014 after its leaders accused the military and local police of abuses in the war on terror. Since then, the group has waged a campaign to force the military to leave the former tribal regions in the northwest bordering Afghanistan.

The military and the government have denied the allegation from PTM, saying the operations are carried out only against terrorists.

RelatedCross-border terrorist attacks test Pakistan’s patience with the Taliban
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us