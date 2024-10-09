WORLD
From Bosnia to Gaza: A Legacy of Global Inaction
The UN has characterized Gaza as uninhabitable after Israel's offensive started one year ago with no end in sight. More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, among them more than 16,000 children, as we enter the second year of attacks. Despite global condemnation and calls from international organisations, the Israeli government continues its indiscriminate campaign against the people of Gaza, while more than 90 percent of them are facing a severe lack of food. In this episode, we assess the legal actions, including the use of international law, and speak to Nevenka Tromp, a former investigator during Slobodan Milosevic’s trial at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia. We also discuss the future of the war on Gaza, as Israel expands its incursion into Lebanon, with Emir Hadzikadunic, a professor at the University of Sarajevo’s School of Science and Technology and a former ambassador to Iran and Malaysia. We also have Nihad Kresevljakovic, director of the international theatre festival MESS, which kicked off some days ago in Sarajevo. Its main theme this year is the war on Gaza. Nihad talks about his own experiences during the war in the nineties. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
October 9, 2024
