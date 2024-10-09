October 9, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Which rabbi’s grave did Donald Trump visit to mark October 7?
On October 7, US presidential candidate Donald Trump visited Rabbi Menachem Schneerson’s grave to pray for Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza.The late rabbi’s teachings may have elicited admiration among his adherents, but spurred controversy among many others.Despite his polarising views, however, he is revered by numerous political figures.Who is Rabbi Schneerson?
Which rabbi’s grave did Donald Trump visit to mark October 7? / Others
Explore