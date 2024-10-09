The Turkish Foreign Ministry has issued a statement in response to a slanderous post by the Israeli foreign minister, which targeted Türkiye and President Erdogan.

The ministry described the statement as a "futile psychological operation" aimed at seeking attention and diverting public opinion.

We are looking forward to the Israeli foreign minister’s defence before the court for his role in the genocide against Palestinians.

Furthermore, Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to standing against Israel's oppressive policies and providing strong support to Palestinians.