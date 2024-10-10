WORLD
Yemen's Houthis target ship in Red Sea amid ongoing conflicts
Reports indicate that the Houthi group have targeted over 80 ships with missiles and drones.
At least two more projectiles later fell in the waters around the vessel, which was a distance away from Hodaida, the Houthi-controlled port from which many of the rebels' attacks have been launched. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 10, 2024

A series of suspected attacks by Yemen's Houthis targeted a ship in the Red Sea, authorities said.

The attack comes as the group continues to threaten ships moving through the Red Sea, a waterway that once saw $1 trillion in goods move through it a year, over the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East stemming from Israel's war in Gaza.

A ship in the Red Sea skirting the coast of East Africa found itself struck first by a projectile that damaged the vessel, but sparked no fire and caused no injuries, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said.

At least two more projectiles later fell in the waters around the vessel, which was a distance away from Hodaida, the Houthi-controlled port from which many of the group's attacks have been launched.

The rebels did not immediately claim the attack.

However, it can take them hours or even days to acknowledge their assaults.

In response for Gaza

The Houthis have targeted more than 80 merchant vessels with missiles and drones since the Israeli war on Gaza started in October.

They seized one vessel and sank two in the campaign that has also killed four sailors.

Other missiles and drones have either been intercepted by a United States-led coalition in the Red Sea or failed to reach their targets, which have included Western military vessels as well.

The Houthis maintain that they target ships linked to Israel, the US or the UK to force an end to Israel’s brutal war on Palestinians.

However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, including some bound for Iran.

