The US calls out Israel at the UN over the ‘catastrophic conditions’ in Palestine’s Gaza

“That must change, and now.” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield calls out Israel’s evacuation orders on northern Gaza which have encompassed nearly the entire territory, as well as their imposed starvation and potential land grab aims in Palestine’s Gaza. Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed over 41,900 people and injured almost 100,000 others. During the same period, the US vetoed three different UNSC resolutions calling for a ceasefire in the enclave.