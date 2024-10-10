WORLD
1 MIN READ
The US calls out Israel at the UN over the ‘catastrophic conditions’ in Palestine’s Gaza
“That must change, and now.” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield calls out Israel’s evacuation orders on northern Gaza which have encompassed nearly the entire territory, as well as their imposed starvation and potential land grab aims in Palestine’s Gaza. Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed over 41,900 people and injured almost 100,000 others. During the same period, the US vetoed three different UNSC resolutions calling for a ceasefire in the enclave.
“That must change, and now.” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield calls out Israel’s evacuation orders on northern Gaza which have encompassed nearly the entire territory, as well as their imposed starvation and potential land grab aims in Palestine’s Gaza. Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed over 41,900 people and injured almost 100,000 others. During the same period, the US vetoed three different UNSC resolutions calling for a ceasefire in the enclave. / Others
October 10, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us