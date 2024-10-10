October 10, 2024
WORLD
Israeli economy projected to incur losses of $100B by 2025
The Israeli economy faces its toughest challenge to date due to ongoing conflicts and internal political divisions. Businesses are closing, tourism has collapsed and the construction sector is at a standstill. Since October 7, Israel's stock market and currency have plunged, with economic losses projected to reach $100 billion by 2025. TRT World's Mohammad Al-Kassim has more.
