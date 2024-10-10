WORLD
Israeli air strikes kill at least 38 in Gaza on Thursday
At least 28 people have been killed by an Israeli air strike on a school in Deir Al Balah in central Gaza. The school was housing displaced people. Five more Palestinians have been killed in the southern city of Khan Younis, three in Jabalia, and two in Rafah. In the north, a hospital is appealing for international intervention to stop an Israeli evacuation order. A warning, Malik Fuda's report contains some distressing images.
October 10, 2024
