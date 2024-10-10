WORLD
1 MIN READ
Palestinian student accuses Columbia uni of genocide complicity
“For me, the fight here on Columbia University is not much far from home” Mohsen Mahdawi, a Palestinian studying philosophy at Columbia University in NYC, tells TRT World that his school is complicit in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, the apartheid imposed by Tel Aviv in the occupied West Bank and the bloodshed committed in Lebanon. He tells TRT World that Columbia leaders keep strong financial ties with Israel and that pro-Palestine groups on campus have constantly experienced systemic discrimination in the past 12 months.
“For me, the fight here on Columbia University is not much far from home” Mohsen Mahdawi, a Palestinian studying philosophy at Columbia University in NYC, tells TRT World that his school is complicit in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, the apartheid imposed by Tel Aviv in the occupied West Bank and the bloodshed committed in Lebanon. He tells TRT World that Columbia leaders keep strong financial ties with Israel and that pro-Palestine groups on campus have constantly experienced systemic discrimination in the past 12 months. / Others
October 10, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us