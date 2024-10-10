October 10, 2024
Türkiye sends aid, evacuation ships to Lebanon amid Israeli offensive
Türkiye has shipped 300 tonnes of aid to Lebanon, including tents, mattresses, food and other essentials. Turkish citizens will also be evacuated after multiple flights from Lebanon were cancelled since Israel launched a major offensive on Beirut and southern Lebanon on September 23.
