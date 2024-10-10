WORLD
Michigan’s discontent with Democrats grows amid support for Israel
Support for the Democratic ticket in Michigan, one of the most critical battleground states, has significantly declined among Arab Americans and Muslims, as highlighted by recent surveys.In an interview with TRT World, a member of the Arab and Muslim community in Warren — who has consistently backed the Democratic Party in the past — explained his shift to the Uncommitted movement during the primaries.He cited the Biden administration’s unwavering support for Israel in its ongoing war on Gaza as a pivotal factor in his decision, reflecting a growing disillusionment within his community regarding the Democratic leadership.
October 10, 2024
