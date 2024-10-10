The stories of two Palestinian families divided since October 7

“What is the sin of these children? Deprived of their families.”Over the last year of Israel’s ongoing onslaught on Palestine’s Gaza, two families were torn apart. Salwa, a mother in the south of Gaza, struggles to keep her ten children safe after being displaced without their father. Meanwhile, 6-year-old Ouday is forcibly separated from his mother and journeys with his grandmother to the south, as the rest of his family cannot cross the checkpoint and remain in the northern region.