October 11, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Humanitarian effort under way to save children in Sudan
In Sudan, the UN Human Rights Council is extending its investigation into alleged human rights violations that have taken place during the devastating civil war in the region. Children have been hit hard and humanitarian groups are now working to ease their suffering by stopping the spread of disease, and bringing some sense of normalcy to their lives. Kristina Simich has the story.
Humanitarian effort under way to save children in Sudan / Others
Explore