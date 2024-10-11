October 11, 2024
India calls for localised approach towards AI
How artificial intelligence is regulated around the world continues to divide opinion. The United Nations has called for a universal set of standards that balances the potential risks and rewards. But India, one of the biggest layers in the global tech market, wants a localised approach, so every country can cater to its own circumstances. Smita Sharma reports.
