WORLD
1 MIN READ
UNIFIL accuses Israel of deliberate attack on its South Lebanon HQ
The UN Security Council met to discuss the recent escalation and the Israeli attack on UNIFIL troops. France and the United States called for the Lebanese army to be strengthened in an effort to maintain peace along the border, and the Lebanese Ambassador to the UN condemned Israel's actions. For more on this story, joining us live from Singapore is James Dorsey. He is a Senior fellow at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.
UNIFIL accuses Israel of deliberate attack on its South Lebanon HQ / Others
October 11, 2024
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us