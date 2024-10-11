October 11, 2024
Why the world urgently needs universal standards to regulate AI?
Out of 193 UN member states, 118 have not participated in key AI governance initiatives to regulate artificial intelligence. These absent nations are at risk of having AI rules imposed on them without any say in the process. For more on this, TRT World joined by Pierluigi Paganini from the Italian city of Naples. He is an Artificial Intelligence analyst.
