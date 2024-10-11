Israel continues targeting Lebanon with air strikes

Israel's latest strikes in Lebanon have hit both UN peacekeepers and members of Lebanon's Army, adding fuel to a conflict which many already consider to be out of control. Two UN peacekeepers were injured in a blast at its headquarters the second day in a row it's been caught up in Israeli attacks. That's as two Lebanese army soldiers were killed in a separate strike. Amongst all that, bombs continue to rain on the capital of Beirut, and the people living there. Priyanka Navani has the story.