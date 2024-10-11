Elon Musk unveils Tesla's robotaxi at 'We, Robot' event

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has unveiled a bold vision, Tesla's robotaxi. On a Hollywood stage, where the lines between fiction and reality blur, he promises a driverless future with no steering wheel in sight, heralding a new era in transportation. But as anticipation grows, so do the questions: Can this futuristic dream really transform the way we travel? Lara Kilicarslan reports.