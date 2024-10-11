October 11, 2024
Japanese atomic bomb survivors group wins 2024 Peace Prize
A Japanese organisation, Nihon Hidankyo is this year’s winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. Made up of those who survived the atomic bombs of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the group’s work focuses on achieving a world free of nuclear weapons. The committee’s chair made reference to ongoing international conflict and said the prize should act as a reminder. Victoria Innes has more.
