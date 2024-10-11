WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump asks for military protection in final campaign stretch
US President Joe Biden says he has authorised security to protect Trump as if he were a sitting president.
Trump asks for military protection in final campaign stretch
Trump's campaign told officials that it has had to move, reschedule or cancel campaign events because of lack of adequate protection. / Photo: Reuters
October 11, 2024

Donald Trump's campaign has requested the use of military aircraft and vehicles to protect the former US president as he campaigns during the final weeks of the presidential campaign, the New York Times and Washington Post reported on Friday.

The request follows two recent assassination attempts against the Republican presidential candidate. It also comes after Trump's campaign last month said he had been briefed by US intelligence officials on alleged threats from Iran to assassinate him.

A representative for the US Secret Service, which is charged with protecting presidential candidates, said "the former president is receiving the highest levels of protection" but confirmed the Trump campaign had requested more.

"The Secret Service will remain vigilant and continue to adjust and enhance its protective posture as needed to mitigate evolving threats," the representative said.

US President Joe Biden, speaking to reporters, said he has authorised security to protect Trump as if he were a sitting president, and if Trump's request falls in that category it should be granted.

RelatedFresh assassination attempt on Trump sparks concerns over security lapses

Request for no-fly zones

Representatives for Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the New York Times, Trump's campaign has been in contact with White House chief of staff Jeff Zients and acting Secret Service Ronald Rowe asking for military assets to protect the Republican candidate, who is facing US Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 presidential election.

Trump's campaign told officials that it has had to move, reschedule or cancel campaign events because of lack of adequate protection, the Times reported, citing four people briefed on the matter.

His campaign also asked for expanded flight restrictions over his homes and campaign rallies as well as prepositioned ballistic glass at events in battleground states, the Washington Post reported, citing emails it had obtained and unnamed sources.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has acknowledged the September briefing to Trump but did not confirm any specifics.

The US Secret Service faced widespread criticism after the first assassination attempt against Trump in July that led to the resignation of is director and other security changes.

RelatedWho shot Trump and what do we know about the shooter?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us