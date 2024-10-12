October 12, 2024
At least 25 Palestinians killed in Gaza overnight
The Israeli military has issued new evacuation orders for Palestinians in northern Gaza. They've been told to leave immediately and head to the so-called humanitarian zone between al-Mawasi and Deir el-Balah in southern Gaza. Meanwhile, Israeli bombardments continue across the Gaza Strip. At least 25 people have been killed by Israeli strikes in Northern Gaza. Malik Fuda reports.
Gaza Residents Forced to Flee / Others
