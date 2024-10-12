October 12, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli war on Gaza takes a toll on children
Israel's war has taken a catastrophic toll on Gaza’s children. More than seventeen thousand have been killed and many more injured. The UN says the trauma will last a lifetime, and has again called for an immediate ceasefire and a flow of uninterrupted humanitarian into the strip. TRT World spoke to children there to ask about their hopes for the future. Kubra Akkoc has the story.
Gaza's Children Plead for Peace / Others
Explore