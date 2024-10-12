WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadly tribal clashes erupt in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Last month, at least 46 people were killed and over 100 injured in clashes in the Kurram district before a traditional council of elders mediated a truce.
Deadly tribal clashes erupt in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
According to local people, women and children were also among the victims as tribesmen fired at vehicles on roads. / Photo: AFP Archive
October 12, 2024

At least 16 people were killed and eight others injured in renewed clashes between local tribes in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border, an official has said.

Deputy commissioner of the Kurram district in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Javidullah Mehsud on Saturday, confirmed the clashes and said the local administration is trying to control the situation.

"As a result, 14 people, including 3 women and 2 children, were killed, and six others were wounded," he said.

Frontier police responded and killed two of the attackers, the official said.

However, he didn't share further details on why the clashes erupted again after the warring tribes reached a ceasefire last month.

Last month, at least 46 people were killed and over 100 injured in clashes in the Kurram district over the construction of bunkers on land belonging to a rival tribe.

Later, a local Jirga - a traditional council of elders - was held, and both sides agreed on a ceasefire.

RelatedRule of law reigns supreme in Pakistan blasphemy case, as does mob rule
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us