October 12, 2024
Max Blumenthal on how social media may contributes to Israel’s downfall
“Those on the other side of the guns have something much more powerful, and it's called the truth” Max Blumenthal talks to TRT World about the critical role of social media in amplifying Palestinian voices during Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza. He notes that modern warfare has changed, which challenges Israel’s military dominance in the face of the truth.
