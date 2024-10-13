WORLD
1 MIN READ
More than 100 killed during eight-day siege of Jabalia
Mustafa Barghouti, Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative, joins us from Ramallah, stating that "the Israeli army is committing horrific massacres in Jabalia refugee camp and other areas of North Gaza. Houses are being set ablaze, with tanks and artillery bombardment wreaking havoc, and innocent civilians being forced to walk as human shields in front of army vehicles. The Israeli army has completely isolated northern Gaza from Gaza City, leaving the region facing starvation, lack of clean water, and a severe shortage of medical care. Witnesses report bodies lying in the streets, and the army is now attempting to force medical personnel to evacuate the three remaining hospitals in the area.
Mustafa Barghouti X Ramallah / Others
October 13, 2024
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us