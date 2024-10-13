WORLD
2 MIN READ
South African anti-apartheid leader Tito Mboweni dies at 65
President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns Mboweni’s passing saying he had sharp focus on fiscal discipline and economic transformation.
South African anti-apartheid leader Tito Mboweni dies at 65
Mboweni was South Africa’s first Black central bank governor from 1999 to 2009, and later the minister of finance from 2018 to 2021.  / Photo: Reuters
October 13, 2024

Tito Mboweni, former South African anti-apartheid activist and influential economic policymaker, has died at 65 following a brief illness, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced late Saturday.

“We have lost a leader and compatriot who has served our nation as an activist, economic policy innovator and champion of labour rights,’’ President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement late Saturday.

Mboweni, who was South Africa’s first Black central bank governor from 1999 to 2009, and later the minister of finance from 2018 to 2021 under Ramaphosa, played a central role in fiscal reform and economic transformation.

Flag bearer

He was also South Africa’s first democratic minister of labour from 1994 to 1999 in the Cabinet of founding President Nelson Mandela.

His passing at 65 comes as a shock considering Mboweni’s sense of vitality, energetic and affable engagement with fellow South Africans, Ramaphosa added.

“As Governor and Finance Minister, he had a sharp focus on fiscal discipline and economic transformation,’’ said the president.

Ramaphosa highlighted that Mboweni distinguished himself in different strategic roles in the private sector and was a flag bearer in global forums for South Africa‘s economy and developing economies.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us