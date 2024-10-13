WORLD
2 MIN READ
Armed man arrested near Trump's California rally
Riverside County sheriff's office says a man with a shotgun and a loaded handgun was found  manning a checkpoint near the rally in Coachella and arrested.
Armed man arrested near Trump's California rally
Concerns mounted as the arrest came on the heels of two assassination attempts on Trump. / Photo: Reuters
October 13, 2024

A man found illegally in possession of a shotgun and a loaded handgun was arrested by sheriff's deputies assigned to protect a Donald Trump rally in Coachella, California, the Riverside County sheriff's office announced.

It said on Sunday, the deputies, manning a checkpoint near the rally, arrested 49-year-old Vem Miller of Las Vegas as he drove up in a black SUV.

They later booked him at a local detention centre on charges of possessing a loaded firearm and a high-capacity magazine.

"This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event," the statement said.

The sheriff's office offered no immediate information on Miller's intentions. He was released on bail and faces a court hearing on January 2.

There was no immediate comment from either the Trump campaign or the US Secret Service, which is charged with protecting top officials and candidates.

The sheriff's office said it would provide additional details at a briefing later Sunday.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco addressed Trump supporters at the rally in Coachella on Saturday.

RelatedSecurity breach at Trump rally sparks alarming questions

Assassination attempts

Concerns mounted as the arrest came on the heels of two assassination attempts on Trump.

Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt in July, when a gunman's bullet grazed his ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In September, another man was charged with trying to assassinate Trump after Secret Service agents discovered him hiding with a rifle near Trump's Palm Beach golf course. He pleaded not guilty.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us