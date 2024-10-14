October 14, 2024
Fighting rages between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
Sami Nader, the director of the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs, joins us from Beirut. He talks about how dangerous this moment is for Lebanon's internal dynamics, politics, and social fabric. If Hezbollah is significantly weakened, it raises the question of whether it will create a power vacuum, which could create political and sociological problems.
