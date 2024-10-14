WORLD
NASA spacecraft to assess if Jupiter moon can harbour life
The search for extra-terrestrial life takes a new step this Monday, when a NASA probe lifts off on a five-year journey to the largest planet in our solar system. The Clipper probe will head to Jupiter, but its destination is actually one of the planet's moons. The mission will examine whether Europa contains the ingredients that would allow life to exist. The probe will cover almost three-billion kilometers during its journey, with its arrival expected in 2030. Trapped under Europa's icy surface could be an ocean with double the amount of water found on earth. David Brown is an Astrophysicist at the Astronomy and Astrophysics Group at the University of Warwick.
October 14, 2024
