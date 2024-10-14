Shehroze Kashif, 22, has etched his name in mountaineering history. The young climber recently summited Shishapangma in China, making him the youngest Pakistani to conquer all 14 of the world’s highest peaks, each towering over 8,000 metres.

This remarkable feat places him alongside an elite group of climbers who have scaled the most dangerous mountains on Earth.

Kashif’s ascent is part of a meteoric rise in the world of extreme mountaineering, a sport known for its unforgiving physical and psychological demands.

His latest achievement of scaling Shishapangma, which rises to 8,027 metres, came only days after Sirbaz Khan became the first Pakistani to complete the same challenge. Kashif now stands as the second Pakistani to achieve the coveted “eight-thousanders” distinction.

His journey began at a young age. At just 13, Kashif was inspired by a hiking trip in Shogran, northern Pakistan, where he saw climbers scaling Makra Peak.

By 17, he had already made his mark on Broad Peak (8,047m), earning the moniker “Broad Boy.” According to Kashif, the moment he reached the peak, “it was beyond everything”.

From there, his ambitions grew steeper.

One of his most harrowing climbs was Nanga Parbat, infamously dubbed the “Killer Mountain.” After losing their way during the descent, Kashif and his companion, Fazal Ali, spent 28 hours at over 7,000 metres, battling exhaustion and dwindling hope.

“We had lost all hope and did not think we would survive. I had just accepted that I was going to die and this would be my last peak,” he tells TRT World.

Despite the dangers, Kashif’s resolve has only strengthened. His tenacity has made him a national symbol of perseverance.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan has hailed his “unwavering dedication,” and the Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation, a local NGO which has supported his expeditions, lauded his “relentless pursuit of greatness.”

In a world where even seasoned climbers succumb to the risks of the “death zones” found at such extreme altitudes, Kashif’s resilience has won him admiration far beyond Pakistan’s borders.

Consistent mighty fourteen

Kashif’s mighty fourteen began with the 2019 ascent of Broad Peak, which was followed by summiting Mount Everest, K2, and Manaslu in 2021. The following year saw him scale the heights of Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, and Gasherbrum I and II.

In 2023, he successfully climbed Annapurna, Dhaulagiri, and Cho Oyu. Shishapangma was his final conquest, delayed by an accident the previous year.

Kashif’s ability to endure the physical strain of climbing at such altitudes—where oxygen levels are low and human survival is tested—demonstrates not just physical prowess but also exceptional psychological endurance.

With all 14 of the world’s highest peaks now behind him, Kashif’s record-breaking climbs signal the rise of a new generation of Pakistani mountaineers.

What is next for the “Broad Boy”?

“I hope to inspire and encourage more Pakistanis to come and climb the highest peaks,” he shared. “I will personally mentor them.”