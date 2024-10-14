October 14, 2024
European countries demand immediate stop to peacekeeper attacks
Several European Union members have demanded an immediate stop to attacks on UN peacekeeping forces following repeated strikes by Israel in southern Lebanon. At least 20 UNIFIL personnel have been injured so far. The EU has unanimously condemned the assault and say they'll continue to give their full support to the peacekeeping mission. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has more.
