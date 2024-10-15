WORLD
Trump abruptly ends Pennsylvania meet after attendees need medical care
As medics tended to one man, the former president requested music be played on loudspeakers, and when a second person needed medical attention, Trump asked for the hall's doors to be thrown open.
Republican presidential nominee former US President Trump holds a campaign event in Pennsylvania. / Photo: Reuters
October 15, 2024

Former US President Donald Trump has cut short a town hall event after two attendees needed medical attention.

While Trump – who is seeking a return to the White House – was taking questions from supporters in the swing state of Pennsylvania on Monday, he stopped when the hot venue made at least two attendees faint.

Trump asked for music to be played on the loudspeakers as medics tended to one man. When a second person needed medical attention, Trump requested that the hall's doors be opened.

"For security reasons, they can't. But you know what I suggest? Open them. Because anybody comes through those doors, you know what's going to happen to them," Trump said, apparently referring to recent assassination attempts against him.

"Anybody else like to faint?"

After a second person was helped to their feet, he said: "Would anybody else like to faint?"

He added: "Let's not do any more questions. Let's just listen to music. Let's make it into a music fest. Who the hell wants to hear questions, right? Isn't that beautiful?"

Trump’s critics have decried what they call his meandering rally speeches and refusal to grapple with policy questions in a serious way.

Trump will face Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, in less than three weeks, on Election Day, Nov. 5.

SOURCE:AA
