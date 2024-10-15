WORLD
Wall Street is profiting from the war: activists
“As Gaza is bombed, Wall Street booms!”Hundreds of Jewish anti-war activists block Wall Street in New York City to denounce the complicity of US weapon companies who are profiting from the Israel-made bloodshed in Gaza and Lebanon.Activists with Jewish Voice for Peace tell TRT World they demand an immediate embargo on arm sales to Tel Aviv.“Our government is placing the gains of weapons companies, war profiteers, and their own stock portfolios over human lives,” Jewish Voice for Peace says in an online post.The group claims that the shares of leading American arms companies such as Lockheed Martin and Raytheon have skyrocketed in the past 12 months and that at least 50 members of Congress and their relatives own stock from these firms.Police arrested 206 protesters, including Jewish elders and Holocaust survivors, activists say.
October 15, 2024
