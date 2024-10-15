October 15, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Netanyahu denies deliberately targeting UNIFIL staff
Israel had said the attack on Lebanon was going to be targeted and localized. However, Rami Khouri says that when Israel says targeted or localized, it means anybody within a thousand kilometers of Israel who criticizes Israel's genocidal policies in Gaza or Lebanon is a target to be killed. Rami Khouri is a distinguished Public Policy Fellow at the American University of Beirut.
Netanyahu Denies Deliberately Targeting UNIFIL Staff / Others
Explore